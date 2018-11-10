Southington Soccer Club posts 2 undefeated fall seasons
The Southington Storm U15 girls team, from left, coach Walt Swanson, Ava Coppola, Alli Mikosz, Hailey Zembrzuski, Ella Michaud, Lauren Krar, Natalie Possidento, Abby Moses, Sage Carmody, Lauren Brennan, Trina Possidento, Kate Hills, Emma Pfanzelt, and Mackenzie Lebbaron. Missing from the photo is assistant coach Rob Michaud.
The Southington Soccer Club posted a pair of undefeated teams this fall. With a run of shutouts on Columbus Day weekend, the Southington Storm U-15 girls team, above, capped their regular season with a Natick Massachusetts tournament title. Below, the Fire U11 boys team scored a 4-4 tie in the championship game of the Sylvie Poulin Columbus Day Classic in Rocky Hill to cap an undefeated season and earn a share of the tournament title.
The Fire U11 boys team, above. Front, from left, Jameson Wilk, Cian Twohill, Adam Sobiewicz, Max Longo,Max Muir, Joe Flanigan, Ryan Potamis and Sebastian Kuszyk. Back, – assistant coach Greg Potamis, Ben Efendic, Brian Anderson, Jeremy Parent, Head Coach – Keith Orstad, Eric Orstad, Dimitri Sarhanis, Evan Chevalier and assistant coach Tom Twohill.
