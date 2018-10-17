Sports listings for the Oct. 19 edition

FUNDRAISERS

TENNIS CAR WASH. Sunday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southington Auto Wash, 254 Queen St. Proceeds benefit the SHS girls and boys tennis booster club.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at southington-cheshireymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

SOUTHINGTON SPORTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION DINNER. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., at the Aqua Turf, Plantsville. The Southington Sports Hall of Fame will induct 7 athletes, one coach, one booster, and two teams as the Class of 2018. Athletes include Heather Brousseau, Kristine Mach, Lauren Lattanzio, Stacey Blumer, Mark LaRosa, Kevin Meier, Hank Papale. Former SHS coach John Bores will be inducted, along with the 1999 Southington High School baseball and softball teams. Cost is $50. Contact: Jim Verderame, (860) 621-1841 or Val DePaolo at (860) 620-9640, ext. 104.

SHS TURF CONTESTS. Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for regular season boys/girls volleyball, football (with the exception of Thanksgiving), boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and any night games (5 p.m. or later) on the turf. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

THE SPEEDWAY LINE REPORT WITH GARY DANKO. Mondays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., April-November, on WATR 1320 or on-line at www.speedwaylinereport.com. The call-in radio show focuses on the world of auto racing with in-studio guests. Southington’s Gary Danko leads the discussion and provides results from local tracks and periodic vintage historical shows. Call-ins: (203) 757-1320.

