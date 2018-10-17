Police blotter for the Oct. 19 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Monday, Sept. 24 to Thursday, Oct. 11:

Devin Cranmer, 20, of 35 Nutmeg Ln., Rocky Hill, was charged on Sept. 24 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Pickett, 20, of 20 Birch Knoll Rd., Canton, was charged on Sept. 24 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Janneirylie Casiano, 21, of 37 Patton Dr., New Britain, was charged on Oct. 2 with third degree larceny, interfering with officers, second degree breach of peace, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and misuse of marker plates.

Megan Oleary, 27, of 107 Ramsdell St., New Haven, was charged on Oct. 3 with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Thomas Kline, 79, of 603 63rd Ave. West, West Garnden, Fla. was charged on Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace and two counts of second degree assault.

Joel Totten, 43, of 15 Woodruff St., Southington, was charged on Oct. 3 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Freilyn Jimenez, 20, of 38 Norton Pl., Plainville, was charged on Oct. 3 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Cote Boivin, 19, of 47 Highland Ave., Broad Brook, was charged on Oct. 3 with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Gianni, 62, of 623 Marion Ave., Plantsville, was charged on Oct. 4 with a probation violation.

Barbara Ferrara, 61, of 528 Lincoln St., New Britain, was charged on Oct. 5 with first degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Emilee Pellrine, 18, of 1444 Flanders Rd., Southington, was charged on Oct. 5 with failure to have head lights lit, possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school.

Sean Rivera, 18, of 123 Vine St., New Britain, was charged on Oct. 6 with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Mark Hayes, 28, of 140 George St., Bristol, was charged on Oct. 7 with sixth degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace. In a second incident, Hayes was charged with a probation violation.

Chad Swenor, 29, of 35 Morning Mist Rd., Naugatuck, was charged on Oct. 8 with fourth degree larceny and second degree forgery.

Samantha White, 26, of 71 Celia Dr., Waterbury, was charged on Oct. 8 with criminal impersonation, interfering with officers, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In separate incidents, White was charged with once incident of second degree failure to appear and two incidents of probation violations.

Andrew Perugini, 54, of 126 Clinton Hill Rd., Wolcott, was charged on Oct. 8 with possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Brophy, 61, of 126 Clinton Hill Rd., Wolcott, was charged on Oct. 8 with second degree larceny and misuse of marker plates.

James Kitchens, 34, 322 Newhall St., New Haven, was charged on Oct. 10 with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.

Lam Nghi, 47, of 12 Fenwood Rd., Southington, was charged on Oct. 10 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

47, of 12 Fenwood Rd., Southington, was charged on Oct. 10 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Jonathan Estok, 39, of 38 Hemlock Dr., Milford, was charged on Oct. 11 with disorderly conduct and second degree harassment.