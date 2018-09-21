Bowling for Soup to play on AHF main stage

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Nationally known American rock band, Bowling for Soup, will perform on the main stage of the Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:45 p.m.

Formed in 1994, the four-piece band had a handful of songs show up on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard US Adult Top 40 throughout the 2000s.

They are best known for their song, “1985,” which peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2004. Other well-known hits include “Almost,” “Ohio (Come Back to Texas),” “Girl all the Bad Guys Want,” and “High School Never Ends.”

Based out of Denton, Texas, Bowling for Soup found their niche in a changing musical climate in the 90s. There was no trend to follow, and other musicians “seemed to be genre-jumping to try and catch ‘the next big thing,’” explained the band’s press release.

“BFS hit the ground running on the simple blueprint – have a good time and pretty soon, everyone else will join in,” the press release stated.

“We are very excited to have Bowling for Soup perform at the 50th Apple Harvest Festival,” said AHF committee chair Chris Palmieri. “We wanted someone with national recognition that would bring people in to Southington to see the concert, then stay and participate in the festival and see some of our local businesses and their offerings.”

Palmieri said the concert also serves as a “thank you” to all the participants of the festival, from the committee members, to volunteers, to vendors and right down to the residents.

A fireworks display will follow the band’s performance, concluding the activities for that day. For a full schedule of festival hours, visit www.southingtonahf.com/direction-hours.