Music listings for the Sept. 21 edition

MONDAY, SEP 24

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN REHEARSAL. 7 to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, 93 Main St. Southington Festival Chorale invites singers of all experience levels (and especially lower register voices) to open rehearsals on Monday nights in September. For more information, email SouthingtonChorale@gmail.com or call (860) 689-7901.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.