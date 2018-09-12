Police blotter for the Sept. 14 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, Aug. 25 to Tuesday, Sept. 4

Shamecca Fennell, 27, of 117 National Ave., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 25 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Eugene Young, 39, of 2 Intown Terr., Middletown, was charged on Aug. 26 with sixth degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Andre M. Rich, 42, of 58 Atwater St., New Haven, was charged on Aug. 29 with violation of a protective order.

Kathryn Mancarella, 46, of 189 Plaza Dr., Middletown, was charged on Aug. 29 with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Daniel Walker, 25, of 1 Lowland Ave., Waterbury, was charged on Aug. 30 with passing a standing school bus.

Krystal Crossley, 30, of 38 Kimble Dr., New Britain, was charged on Aug. 30 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Luc St. Pierre, 42, of 41 Broad St., Plainville, was charged on Aug. 30 with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Steven D. Smyth, 60, of 81 Hickory Hill Rd., New Britain, was charged on Aug. 30 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to insure a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Thomas Taricani, 48, of 150 Bristol St., Southington, was charged on Aug. 30 with tampering with a motor vehicle, second degree breach of peace, and second degree reckless endangerment.

Michael Thibodeau, 42, of 377 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was charged on Aug. 31 with traveling too fast, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charlotte Marini, 39, of 57 Bruce Ave., Southington, was charged on Aug. 31 with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Jordan W. Concepcion, 30, of 500 Darling St., Southington, was charged on Sept. 1 with second degree breach of peace.

Melissa Shivers, 41, of 14 Hale St Ext., Vernon, was charged on Sept. 1 with second degree breach of peace.

Melissa Gibson, 32, of 128 Eden Ave., Southington, was charged on Sept. 1 with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.

Daniel Munger, 51, of 1192 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was charged on Sept. 3 with disorderly conduct.

Natane Balwin, 20, of 5 Upson Pl., Southington, was charged on Sept. 4 with disorderly conduct.

Derek Wilkins, 32, of 92 Osgood Ave., New Britain, was charged on Sept. 4 with second degree failure to appear.

Amy Florian, 38, of 30 Speechley Ave., Southington, was charged on Sept. 4 with third degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.