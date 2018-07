A public hearing regarding an ordinance for usage of the town seal has been scheduled for July 23 at 7 p.m. at the municipal center during the Town Council’s regular meeting.

The ordinance committee referred a proposal to the Town Council to restrict usage of the seal to official town business after several months of discussion. Town Attorney Carolyn Futtner said, according to the proposal, the seal may not be used by a private organization unless the Town Manager has approved the usage.