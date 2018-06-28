Obituary: Joan (Masi) Howard, 87

Joan (Masi) Howard, 87, of Southington, passed away on Monday, June 25th at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late George Howard.

She was born in Waterbury on Jan. 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Clara (Daponte) Masi. Prior to her retirement she had worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Frank Longo in Waterbury. Joan loved shopping, cooking, decorating and gardening and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed the art of conversation.

She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Ramanauskas and husband David of Cheshire, Karen Shaw and husband Everett of South Carolina, Kenneth and Howard and wife Valerie of GA and William Torello and wife Peggy of MA, grandchildren Stephanie, Ian, Dana, Michael, and Kelly, great- grandchildren Brooke, Rylan, Garrett, Landon, Kaiden and Hunter. She was predeceased by a brother Robert Masi.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 11 am at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Saturday morning from 9-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice Care, 199 Park Rd. Ext. Middlebury, CT 06762

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com