Obituary: Ila Mae (Baker) Johnson

Ila Mae (Baker) Johnson, of Plantsville and formerly of Waterbury, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on June 26, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Ila Mae was born in Waterbury to the late Frederick and Ila Mae (Wheeler) Baker. She was the last surviving of her siblings George, Robert, Lois, and Judith. Ila Mae graduated from Wilby High School after which she worked at Timex, Caldor, Eli Moore, and many years at Connecticut Community Care as an administrative assistant.

Ila Mae had many friends who enjoyed her quick wit and feisty personality. She had an innate ability to connect with all people. Her main goal was to make everyone happy whether telling jokes, listening, and sharing advice, or singing a favorite tune. She was the life of the party. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, and forever planning for the next get together. She will be deeply missed by family and friends and leaves a legacy which includes a remarkable zest for life and resiliency through adversity.

Ila Mae was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernie (JuJu) of 65 years. She will be deeply missed by her two sons Robert and his wife Jean of Daniel Island, South Carolina; Jeffrey and his wife Karen of Southington; and daughter Cindy, with whom she resided. She cherished her grandchildren Erik, Lindsay and her husband Justin Hansen of Daniel Island, South Carolina; Brittany and her husband Christian of Southington; and Lauren and her fiancée Nick from Boston; and two great grandchildren Hudson and Hayden Hansen.

Ila Mae’s family would like to thank the staff of Masonic Care and also the cardiac units 5-2 and CICU at Yale New Haven Hospital for exceptional care provided during several hospitalizations. Thanks also to three very special physicians, Dr. Craig Bogdanski of Southington, Dr. Joseph Brennan and Dr. Jack Chuong of New Haven for their expert care, always delivered with a dose of humor. We will be forever grateful to all Mom’s caregivers over many years including Laurie, Marilyn, Donna, Betsy, Jay. We especially want to thank Bridget and Maureen (Mighty “Mo”) for their unwavering support over many years.

Arrangements- Calling hours for Ila Mae will be held Friday, June 29, 2018, from 5-8 P.M at Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St. Mrs. Johnson’s funeral will start 9 A.M, Saturday June 30, 2018 from the funeral home and proceed to St Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in the South End Burial Ground on South End Rd., Southington. Donations in her name can be made to a charity of one’s choice. To view these arrangements online, send a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.