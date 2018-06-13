Police blotter for the June 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, May 23 to Wednesday, June 6:

Summer Maraio, 21, of 75 Audubon Ave., Newington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana on May 23.

Fernando A. Simoes, 64, of 14 Hull Dr., Plantsville, was charged with creating a public disturbance on May 30.

Frank Lopez, 27, of 28 Summer St., Meriden, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and a seat belt violation on May 30.

Sean Brian Scanlon, 18, of 68 Fairway Rd., Southington, was charged with passing a standing school bus on May 30.

Mario Simeone, 49, of 77 Germania St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening on June 1.

Jessica Konstanty, 31, of 7 Duncannon Ave., Worcester, Mass. was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to illuminate headlights on June 2.

Joseph Boatright, 59, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny/possession of stolen property on June 2.

Tyler Michaud, 36, of 105 October Ln., Plantsville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 2.

Nicholas Carey, 31, of 25 Howard Ave., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 3.

Nikolas Lukawecki, 26, of 277 Berlin St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 4.

Ashley Johnson, 31, of 56 Fairway Rd., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 4.

Edward Belanger, 57, of 182 Water St., Southington, was charged with public indecency on June 4.

Donna S. Morely, 56, of 481 Hanover Ave., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny on June 5.

Christopher Mastrianni, 31, of 247 Flanders St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny on June 5.

Hector Valentin, 23, of 304 Bellevue St., Hartford, was charged with unauthorized fishing at a reservoir, fishing without a license, and simple trespassing on June 5.

Desmon Henderson, 32, of 887 Asylum Ave., Hartford, was charged with unauthorized fishing at a reservoir, fishing without a license, and simple trespassing on June 5.

Carrie Abdur-Rashid, 55, of 22 Lisa Ct., Waterbury, was charged with cruelty to persons on June 6.

Joshua Jennings, 32, of 475 Burritt St., New Britain, was charged with violation of a protective order on June 6.