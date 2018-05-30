Boys lacrosse eliminated in regular season finale

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

The Blue Knight lacrosse team needed one win to clinch a playoff berth, but Coach Ron Chase knew going in that it would be an uphill battle. With a 19-2 loss to Glastonbury on Tuesday, May 22, Southington’s season came to an end.

But the Knights were in a meaningful game at the end of the season, and that’s a good sign to come.

“Glastonbury’s one of the best teams in the state,” said Chase. “It’s tough to beat a team like that, no matter how good you are. Southington hasn’t beaten them in like 20 years. I don’t know the exact date, but it’s been a long time.”

Chase said that his team could have avoided needing one win to qualify for the Class L Tournament against one of the top teams in the state in their regular season finale. Earlier in the year, the Knights suffered three losses by a goal and one two-goal defeat, including an overtime loss.

“If we win that overtime game, we’re in the playoffs,” said Chase. “That was pretty frustrating, but I give our guys a lot of credit. We asked the freshmen to do a lot for us and put a lot on their shoulders this year. We also had kids that changed positions.”

The Tomahawks never really gave the Knights a chance from the get-go and led by nine at the half. The Tomahawks pulled away with eight goals in the third quarter and finished with 13 different scorers.

“They just seem to keep getting better every year,” said Chase. “If you look at their roster, a lot of their kids are younger as juniors and sophomores. They’ve got a good future ahead of them.”

Angelo Plantamuro and Evan Johanns netted Southington’s two goals. Seth Bogoslovski contributed with an assist.

Chase said that starting goalie Garrett Brown did not play, due to illness. Jacob Cardozo filled in for Brown in the cage and finished with 17 saves.

Chase said that every one of those kids on Glastonbury’s team play lacrosse year-round. Even those that play other sports still play lacrosse year-round.

“That’s something that we started this year,” said Chase. “We hired guys to coach them in the winter time and fall. We’re trying to go in that direction. From youth league on up, they’re always the best of the best, and it’s tough to compete against them no matter how good you are.”

Looking forward to next season, Chase said that the program has a bright future ahead of them.

“We have a good core of guys coming back next year,” said Chase. “It’s just about doing what it takes in the offseason to get us where we need to be. There’s only so much that us coaches can do in the offseason.”

Southington finished the regular season at 6-10 (2-8 in the CCC).

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.