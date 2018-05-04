Obituary: Lucille (Tanguay) Adshade, 82

Lucille (Tanguay) Adshade, 82, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the HOCC of New Britain. She had been the loving wife of the late Gordon Adshade for 42 years.

Born in Cheshire on May, 5, 1935 to the late Wilfred and Marie Rose (Morrisette)Tanguay, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Lucille always kept herself busy. She was an excellent crafter and enjoyed playing cards, bingo and baking. She liked going to the the Senior Center and spent lots of her free time at Apple Valley Bowl with her friends.

Lucille is survived by 3 children; Brenda Tatro and her husband Jeff of Plymouth; Gordon Adshade Jr. and his wife Donna of Watertown; Heather Marinelli and her husband John of Plainville, 6 grandchildren: Brittany Teddick and her husband Trad of Torrington; Alan Tatro and Timothy Tatro, both of Plymouth; Gordon Adshade III of Watertown; Brianna Marinelli and Jayson Marinelli, both of Plainville; 2 brothers Roger Tanguay and his wife Rita, Raymond Tanguay and 3 sisters, Jacqueline Dressel, Helen Poirier, Gertrude Gregory and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 sisters, Jeannine Wright, Marie Marino, Yolanda Napp and a brother Gabriel Tanquay.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.