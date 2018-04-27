Obituary: Patricia (Romanowski) Paluso, 76

Patricia (Romanowski) Paluso, 76, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday April 25, 2018 at Amber Woods of Farmington. She was the wife of the late Joseph Paluso Jr.

Patricia was born on July 29, 1941 in Bristol, and was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Petrie) Romanowski. Patricia had been employed by The Hospital Of Central Connecticut Bradley Campus, for 29 years retiring from there. She loved her beloved pets and was an avid gardener. Patricia was a member of St. Aloysius Church.

Patricia is survived by her sons James Paluso of Plantsville and Joseph Paluso III of Enfield, along with a sister Janice Pistilli of Crisfield, Maryland, along with nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Bill Romanowski.

The Funeral will be held on Tuesday May 1st at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N Main St. to St Aloysius Church for a mass at 10am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-7 pm.

