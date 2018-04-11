Police blotter for the April 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Saturday, March 21 to Wednesday, April 4:

Amanda Whistnant, 30, of 528 Louisiana Ave., Bristol, was arrested on March 21 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Frank Pereira Jr., 69, of 381 Concord Dr., Watertown, was arrested on March 25 and charged with carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

Angel Vazquez, 23, of 109 Grove St., Meriden, was arrested on March 26 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Madison Marella, 18, of 123 Sandy Beach Rd., Ellington, was arrested on March 26 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Gray-Leclair, 36, of 5 Stoney Crest Dr., Middletown, was arrested on March 26 and charged with violation of protective order.

Kerry Fleming, 51, of 51 Oak St., Southington, was arrested on March 26 and charged with violation of a protective order. In a second incident, Fleming was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Lee Palazzo, 35, of 104 Milldale Ave., Plantsville, was arrested on March 26 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Gray-Leclair, 36, of 5 Stoney Crest Dr., Middletown, was arrested on March 27 and charged with second degree violation of conditions of release and violation of a protective order.

Brett Gearwar, 26, of 150 Pine St., Manchester, was arrested on March 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Riffat Nisa, 60, of 28 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on March 27 and charged with leaving a child unattended.

Erin Goodwin, 35, of 41 Tunxis Path, Plantsville, was arrested on March 27 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Matthew Lefevre, 19, of 253 Anna Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on March 27 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper number of headlights.

Daniel E. Morris, 61, of 215 Unionville Ave., Plainville, was arrested on March 27 and charged with two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Marc Gray-Leclair, 31, of 17 Coach St., Southington, was arrested on March 28 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Lilian M. Manfredy, 27, of 100 Mark Ln., Waterbury, was arrested on March 28 and charged with operating a motor vehicle with dark tints, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Riddick, 35, of 39 Curtain Ave., New Britain, was arrested on March 28 and charged with first degree criminal trespassing.

Andrew Menard, 25, of 156 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on March 29 and charge with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and third degree strangulation.

David Peterson, 32, of 81 Eastridge Dr., Middlebury, was arrested on March 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and a broken tail light.

Andrew Seyler, 29, of 70 Union St., Bristol, was arrested on March 29 and charged with fourth degree larceny and second degree breach of peace.

John Danowski, 35, of 214 Lazy Ln., Southington, was arrested on March 30 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and improper number of tail lights.

Daniel Diaz, 21, of 28 White Rose Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on March 30 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and improper number of headlights.

David Peterson, 32, of 81 Eastridge Dr., Middlebury, was arrested on March 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey A. Bard, 32, of 56 S. Center St., Southington, was arrested on April 1 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Arif Fezaj, 51, of 27 Eden Ave., Southington, was arrested on April 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Emmanuel Velazquez, 20, of 71 Randolph Ave., Meriden, was arrested on April 2 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Krista Legnani, 47, of 104 Oak St., Southington, was arrested on April 4 and charged with possession of narcotics, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, failure to display license plate, and operating a motor vehicle with tinted windows without a tint inspection.

Sherisa Yocher, 33, of 549 Vincellette St., Bridgeport, was arrested on April 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Chad Accarpio, 28, of 38 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on April 4 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randol Robles, 31, of 654 Flatbush Ave., West Hartford, was arrested on April 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Joseph J. Redman, 47, of 324 Main St., Plymouth, was arrested on April 5 and charged with second degree failure to appear.