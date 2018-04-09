Obituary: Marilyn (Adams) White, 75

Marilyn (Adams) White, 75, of Southington, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Mulberry Gardens. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry (Hank) White, and her son, Brent Allen Adams.

She was born on July 16, 1942 in Washburn, Maine, the daughter of the late Ira and Georgia (Alley) Adams. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Harold Adams, Dorothy Sloat, Cleo Drake, Ira Adams Jr., Elaine Adams, Reginald Adams, and Laurel Adams. She is survived by her sister, Shirley A. Mason of Southington, and her brother, Winston M. Adams of Glouster Point, Virginia. She leaves behind her nieces, Sharon Kupiec and Lisa Mason of Southington, and Cindy Mason-Jones of Gales Ferry and their families.

Marilyn was a graduate of Southington High School and was a retired legal secretary. She attended the First Baptist Church and was a member of AARP. Marilyn was an avid reader and she loved to travel. She and Hank visited all 50 states in their RV. She and her sister Shirley and niece Sharon had explored Rome, Israel, Turkey, and Greece together as well.

The family would like to express deep appreciation for the loving care by Mulberry Gardens.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2pm at the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church, 581 Meriden Ave. Southington, CT 06489 or the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450

