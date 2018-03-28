Fire, Listings

Fire report for the March 30 edition

Southington Fire Department Headquarters
310 North Main Street, P.O. Box 289, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-3202

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 33 incidents from Monday, March 12 to Sunday, March 18:

Monday, March 12

  • 11:47:33 a.m., 30 Prosperity Ct., Assist invalid
  • 12:53:01 p.m., 1850 West St., HazMat release investigation
  • 2:11:56 p.m., 125 Mill St., Dog Park, HazMat release investigation

Tuesday, March 13

  • 6:57:32 a.m., 104 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation
  • 8:45:44 a.m., 600 Executive Blvd. South, Smoke detector activation
  • 6:58:47 p.m., 128 Eden Ave., Unauthorized burning

Wednesday, March 14

  • 1:44:10 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
  • 5:42:03 a.m., 215 Mountain Pond Rd., CO detector activation
  • 5:48:14 a.m., 56 Nosahogan Dr., Good intent call
  • 8:00:10 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
  • 8:37:53 a.m., 1 Mountain View Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 5:18:19 p.m., 6 Carter Ln., Unit 17, EMS call, excluding vehicle

Thursday, March 15

  • 6:54:12 a.m., 420 Queen St., Wood N Tap, Alarm system sounded
  • 9:50:54 a.m., 39 Debbie Dr., Public service
  • 3:42:24 p.m., 996 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Lock-out Building
  • 3:56:32 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Dispatched and canceled en route
  • 7:06:23 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

Friday, March 16

  • 2:23:22 a.m., 17 E. Summer St., Medical assist, assist EMS
  • 8:16:01 a.m., 1794 West St., Vehicle accident
  • 11:32:26 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Bradley Hospital, No Incident found on arrival
  • 4:02:52 p.m., 1505 West St., Central Baptist, Sprinkler activation, no fire
  • 6:05:52 p.m., I-84 Westbound and I-691 Eastbound, No Incident found on arrival
  • 6:48:34 p.m., 192 River St., Lock-out Vehicle

Saturday, March 17

  • 10:52:43 a.m., 68 Maxwell Dr., Passenger vehicle fire
  • 10:56:23 a.m., 597 Meriden Ave., Excessive heat, scorch burns
  • 1:05:00 p.m., 120 Laning St., Holiday Inn, Smoke detector activation
  • 2:08:10 p.m., 1157 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle Accident
  • 6:14:30 p.m., 30 Sabina Dr., Good intent call
  • 11:18:47 p.m., 333 Carter Ln., Vehicle Accident

Sunday, March 18

  • 6:30:02 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Sprinkler activation
  • 10:05:49 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival
  • 1:25:23 p.m., 75 Spring St., BJ’s Wholesale, EMS call, excluding vehicle
  • 8:27:53 p.m., 33 Minthal Dr., CO incident

