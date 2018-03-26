New England champions

The Bristol Boys and Girls Club High Performance 16U girls CRUSH volleyball team captured the championship at the New England Region Volleyball tournament held in Lincoln, R.I. on Sunday, March 11. The team includes three players from Southington. Front, from left, Chloe Stanish (Southington), Grace Carabetta, Kaitlyn White, Alexis Carabetta, and Victoria Zajda (Southington). Back, assistant coach Tyler Meccariello, Sydney Garrison (Southington), Ariana Caucci, Julia Hynek and Danielle Carey. Missing: Coach Briana Daniele.