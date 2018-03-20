Obituary: Francis Cormier, 69

Francis Cormier, 69, of Southington, died Wednesday March 14, 2018.

He was born in Grand Isle Maine on November 12, 1948 and was the son of the late Louis and Leona (Chasse) Cormier. Fran was employed by Mongillo Foundations and had retired from there.

He is survived by his son Shawn Cormier and his wife Cathy, and two grandchildren Gabriel and Scarlett, another son, Dustin Cormier all of Southington. His daughter Jessica Celella resides in Milwalkee WI. He is survived by two brothers and three sisters. Leon Cormier and wife Fern, Roger Cormier all of Southington. Aurore Saucier of E. Hartford, Jeanne Dumond and Rachel Aldieri and her husband Mike of Southington. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, also former wife Laurie Mihkels of Meriden.

He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters; Lionel, Fernand, Carl, Aurele, Annette and Fernande.

A grave side service and burial will be held at St.Thomas cemetery on Friday March 23, 2018 at 1pm. Family and close friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of one’s choice.