Residence Inn donates to LISA, Inc.

When Residence Inn Marriott of Southington redecorated their hotel, nothing went to waste.

The West Street hotel recently donated their used furnishings and décor to Living in Safe Alternatives, Inc. (LISA, Inc.).

LISA, Inc. provides care to youth in family protective services, offering residential housing and life skills to help the young men and women successfully transition to adulthood.

The donated picture frames, lamps, couches and tables will help the adolescents in the agency’s care decorate their individual rooms to feel more like home.

The Residence Inn Marriott is expected to complete their renovation project by early spring.