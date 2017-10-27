Obituary: Barbara (Fitzpatrick) Andres, 91

Barbara (Fitzpatrick) Andres, 91, of Southington, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at the Orchards. She had been the loving wife of the late Russell S. Andres for 63 years.

Born on January 15, 1926 in Meriden to the late William and Edna (Root) Fitzpatrick, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Barbara was a student nurse during WWII at Hartford Hospital. She worked as a school nurse and nurse’s aide instructor in the Southington Public Schools. She volunteered at the American Red Cross and at the gift shop at Bradley Memorial Hospital.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Wendy L. Andres of Morrisville, VT and Patricia L. Andres, of Nobleboro, ME; and a son, William S. Andres and his wife, Karen, of Southington; eight grandchildren, David Andres, Kristina Andres, Amara Andres, Lindsey Hildebrand, Kerry Hildebrand, Mikael Andres, Ben Andres and Katy Andres; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia Walton and Emalee Andres. She also leaves behind her two sisters-in-law, Shirley Doerfler of Southington and Carol Fitzpatrick of Quaker Hill; and several nieces and nephews; and great, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Fitzpatrick.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 400218, Des Moines, IA 50340.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday October, 28, 2017 at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

