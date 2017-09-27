Southington Recreation Department listings for the Sept. 29 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH BASKETBALL REGISTRATION—Online registration through Oct. 31. Space is limited. Open to Southington boys and girls in grades 1-12 (unless a member of a sanctioned CIAC team). Cost is $75. Info and registration at www.sybahoops.org.

ARTS & CRAFTS (SPECIAL NEEDS)—Thursdays, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 26, and May 24, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., in the Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Cost is $120 for 8 sessions ($15 per individual class). Info and registration at www.southington.org/ArtsCrafts.

‘SOCCER KICKS BACK’ FOOD DRIVE—Sunday, Oct. 15 at Recreation Park, Maxwell Noble Dr. A tent will be set up by the upper soccer fields as the designated drop-off spot. Sponsored by Southington Youth Soccer League and Southington Soccer Club and benefits Southington Community Services. The food pantry is in greatest need of: kids snacks for school; tuna fish; pasta; pasta sauce; juice boxes; Chef Boyardee canned goods; jelly; peanut butter; soups; and any other canned foods. Cash donations will also be accepted.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

September

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December