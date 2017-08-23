Aug. 25 music listings

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

SOUTHINGTON

SUMMER SONG FEST. 1:30 p.m. at Memorial hall in First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. Wheel-chair accessible and air conditioned. Steve Nyren and David Nelson will play American songbook classics by Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, and many others. Free-will offering will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. $1 refreshments. More info at FCCSouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

DRUM CIRCLE. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. on the first Friday of the month at Southington Arts & Crafts Association, 239 Main St. Open to locals ages 18 and up. Follow the leader and become part of the circle with you own percussion instruments or borrow one available at the drum circle.

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the town green. Free concerts, along with a free car show. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/MOTG

August

Aug. 23, Darik and the Funbags (The Summit)

Aug. 30, Heartbeat Dixieland Jazz Band (TD Bank)

September