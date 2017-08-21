Town to hold annual ceremony at 9/11 memorial

This year marks the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93 when terrorists hijacked four planes to deliberately crash them into national buildings.

In the years following the tragedy, Southington residents have gathered to remember the victims, first responders, and families that lost their loved ones. Keeping the tradition alive, a service is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11.

At precisely 8:46 a.m., townspeople will gather at the 9/11 memorial site of twin granite tablets located at the corner of Summer Street and West Main Street in Plantsville. The memorial’s materials and labor were donated by Mathieu Memorials in 2003 to monument first responders and citizens who lost their lives.

All town residents are invited to join members of the Southington Fire Department, the Southington Police Department, the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, local veteran support groups, town and state officials, and other community leaders for a brief memorial service.

To insure available parking, attendees should arrive by 8:30 a.m.