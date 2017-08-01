Weekly scoreboard for the Aug. 4 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, July 24 and Sunday, July 30. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Bristol Blues

Dirt Dawgs 6, Bristol Blues 2

Tuesday, July 25

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

DIRT DAWGS AB R H BI BLUES AB R H BI Webster, cf 5 2 1 0 Green, lf 4 0 0 0 Coro, 2b 5 0 3 2 Davis, cf 4 0 1 1 Gethings, 3b 3 0 0 0 Guilmette, rf 4 0 0 0 Tower, dh 2 0 1 1 Gonzalez, 3b 4 0 0 0 Coggeshall, 1b 5 0 0 0 Frasca, ss 3 0 0 0 Cala, rf 4 1 1 0 Blaylock, dh 4 1 1 0 Kessinger, lf 4 1 2 0 Shanfeldt, c 4 0 0 0 Bene, c 4 1 2 2 Williams, 1b 3 1 3 0 Lever, ss 3 1 0 0 Tumosa, 2b 1 0 1 1 Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 31 2 6 2

2B—Tower, Kessinger. 3B—Webster. BB—Coro, Gethings (2), Tower (3), Cala, Kessinger, Bene, Lever, Frasca, Tumosa. SB—Webster, Coro, Gethings, Tower, Cala, Lever, Davis. HBP—Webster. SAC—Tumosa.

Dirt Dawgs 000 013 110 — 6 10 0

Bristol Blues 000 010 010 — 2 6 1

DIRT DAWGS IP H R ER BB K Gegetskas, W 7.0 5 2 2 1 9 Riley 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 BLUES IP H R ER BB K Kovalewich 4.1 2 1 1 7 4 Morrone, L 1.1 3 3 3 1 2 Torres 1.2 5 2 1 0 1 Natoli 0.2 0 0 0 0 2 Wallace 1.0 0 0 0 2 1

Records—Dirt Dawgs, 23-19. Blues, 21-18.

Mavericks 6, Bristol Blues 5

(7 innings)

Thursday, July 27

At Leary Field, Portsmouth, N.H.

BLUES AB R H BI MAVERICKS AB R H BI Roy, rf 4 2 2 0 Palmer, 2b 3 2 1 0 Davis, cf 4 1 2 0 Bury, cf 3 1 1 3 Guilmette, lf 3 1 1 3 Goodrich, dh 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez, 3b 2 0 2 0 DiFillipo, lf 3 0 2 1 Frasca, ss 3 0 0 0 Solomon, 1b 3 0 0 0 Williams, 1b 3 0 0 0 Sullivan, 3b 3 1 1 1 Maycock, dh 2 0 0 0 Irvine, rf 3 0 1 0 Zbierski, c 3 1 0 0 Negron, ss 2 2 1 1 Tumosa, 2b 3 0 0 0 Arsenault, c 2 0 0 0 Totals 27 5 7 3 Totals 25 6 8 6

HR—Guilmette, Bury, Sullivan, Negron. BB—Guilmette, Gonzalez (2), Frasca, Williams, Maycock, Palmer. SB—Palmer, Negron. HBP—Negron.

Bristol Blues 000 002 3 — 5 7 0

Seacoast Mavericks 003 111 x — 6 8 2

BLUES IP H R ER BB K Grant, L 5.0 7 5 5 1 3 Lord 1.0 1 1 1 0 1 MAVERICKS IP H R ER BB K Tobin, W 5.0 2 0 0 3 5 Young 1.0 2 2 2 2 3 Morris 1.0 3 3 0 1 1

Records—Blues, 21-19. Mavericks, 22-22.

Brockton Rox 8, Bristol Blues 6

(Game One, 7 innings)

Friday, July 28

At Campanelli Stadium, Brockton, Mass.

BLUES AB R H BI ROX AB R H BI Greene, lf 3 0 1 0 DeJongh, cf 2 2 1 2 Roy, cf 4 0 0 0 Silva, rf 4 1 1 1 Williams, 1b 2 2 0 0 Simon, 3b 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez, 3b 3 2 2 0 Berry, 2b 3 0 2 2 Frasca, dh 4 0 0 0 Smith, c 4 0 1 3 Blaylock, ss 3 2 2 3 Spears, dh 3 1 1 0 Shanfeldt, c 2 0 0 0 Ruth, ss 3 1 1 0 Pileski, rf 2 0 1 1 OHara, 1b 3 1 1 0 Goione, 2b 3 0 0 0 Pierce, lf 3 2 2 0 Totals 26 6 6 4 Totals 29 8 11 8

2B—Smith, Pierce. HR—Blaylock, DeJongh. BB—Greene, Williams (2), Gonzalez, Shanfeldt, Pileski, DeJongh (2), Berry, Spears. SB—Greene. HBP—Blaylock.

Bristol Blues 020 120 1 — 6 6 1

Brockton Rox 000 062 x — 8 11 0

BLUES IP H R ER BB K Hodgson, L 5.0 7 6 6 4 3 Edmond 1.0 4 2 2 0 1 ROX IP H R ER BB K Fogarty, W 5.0 6 5 2 3 2 Henderson, S 2.0 0 1 0 3 1

Records—Blues, 22-19. Rox, 25-19.

Brockton Rox 8, Bristol Blues 3

(Game Two, 7 innings)

Friday, July 28

At Campanelli Stadium, Brockton, Mass.

BLUES AB R H BI ROX AB R H BI Greene, lf 3 1 1 0 Cochrane, cf 4 2 3 2 Roy, cf 4 1 1 2 Silva, rf 4 1 2 0 Williams, dh 1 0 0 0 Simon, dh 3 1 0 0 Fox, dh 2 0 0 0 Berry, 2b 2 1 1 3 Gonzalez, 3b 3 0 1 0 Garland, c 4 1 1 0 Blaylock, ss 3 0 0 0 Ootton, 3b 3 0 1 0 Grover, 1b 3 0 1 0 Rosen, ss 3 0 0 0 Zbierski, c 3 0 1 0 Olson, 1b 2 1 0 0 Maycock, rf 2 1 0 0 Peterson, lf 3 1 2 0 Tumosa, 2b 3 0 1 0 Totals 27 3 6 2 Totals 28 8 10 5

2B—Cochrane. HR—Roy, Berry. BB—Greene, Williams, Maycock, Simon, Berry (2), Olson. SB—Zbierski.

Bristol Blues 000 020 1 — 3 6 1

Brockton Rox 004 211 x — 8 10 0

BLUES IP H R ER BB K Haag, L 6.0 10 8 8 4 6 ROX IP H R ER BB K Griffin, W 7.0 6 3 3 3 8

Records—Blues, 22-20. Rox, 26-19.

Bristol Blues 5, Navigators 4

Saturday, July 29

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

NAVIGATORS AB R H BI BLUES AB R H BI Mejia, lf 4 2 3 0 Greene, lf 5 1 2 0 Buscetto, ss 4 0 1 1 Goione, 2b 5 1 2 1 Falkson, 3b 3 1 1 0 Guilmette, rf 4 1 1 2 Furhmann, 2b 4 0 1 2 Gonzalez, dh 3 0 1 2 Cargin, 1b 5 0 2 1 Frasca, ss 4 0 2 0 Linnane, c 5 0 1 0 Blaylock, 3b 4 0 0 0 Leathersich, rf 4 0 1 0 Williams, 1b 3 0 1 0 Bawiec, dh 3 0 0 0 Shanfeldt, c 2 1 0 0 Douglas, cf 3 1 1 0 Tumosa, cf 3 1 0 0 Totals 35 4 11 4` Totals 33 5 9 5

2B—Mejia, Falkson, guilmette, Williams. BB—Mejia, Buscetto, Falkson, Fuhrmann, Douglas, Guilmette, Gonzalez, Williams, Shanfeldt (2), Tumosa. SB—Frasca. HBP—Falkson, Bawiec.

Shore Navigators 002 000 002 — 4 11 0

Bristol Blues 002 000 003 — 5 9 0

NAVIGATORS IP H R ER BB K Imbriano 5.0 4 2 1 4 7 Gallagher 3.0 2 0 0 1 3 Wallach, L 0.2 3 3 3 1 0 BLUES IP H R ER BB K Genaro 6.0 10 2 2 2 4 Torres 2.0 1 2 2 3 1 Curtin, W 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Records—Navigators, 20-28. Blues, 23-20.

Pittsfield Suns 2, Bristol Blues 0

(7 innings)

Sunday, July 30

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

SUNS AB R H BI BLUES AB R H BI Westerman, dh 2 0 0 1 Greene, lf 3 0 0 0 White, lf 4 0 0 0 Davis, cf 3 0 1 0 Smith, rf 3 0 0 1 Guilmette, dh 3 0 1 0 Arena, 2b 4 0 2 0 Gonzalez, 3b 3 0 1 0 Parkos, 1b 3 0 0 0 Frasca, ss 3 0 0 0 Tocci, c 3 0 0 0 Maycock, rf 2 0 0 0 Cavaliere, cf 3 1 1 0 Shanfeldt, c 2 0 0 0 Hughes, ss 2 1 0 0 Pileski, 1b 1 0 0 0 Morrison, 3b 2 0 0 0 Goione, 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 26 2 3 2 Totals 22 0 3 0

2B—Arena. BB—Smith, Morrison, Pileski. HBP—Westerman, Hughes. SAC—Westerman.

Pittsfield Suns 001 000 1 — 2 3 0

Bristol Blues 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

SUNS IP H R ER BB K Feeney, W 6.0 2 0 0 1 4 Wendt, S 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 BLUES IP H R ER BB K Fox, L 5.0 2 1 0 1 3 Cruz 2.0 1 1 0 1 3

Records—Suns, 26-22. Blues, 23-21.