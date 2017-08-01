Weekly scoreboard for the Aug. 4 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, July 24 and Sunday, July 30. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.
Bristol Blues
Dirt Dawgs 6, Bristol Blues 2
Tuesday, July 25
At Muzzy Field, Bristol
|DIRT DAWGS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BLUES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Webster, cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Green, lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Coro, 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Davis, cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gethings, 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guilmette, rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tower, dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez, 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Coggeshall, 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Frasca, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cala, rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blaylock, dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kessinger, lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Shanfeldt, c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bene, c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Williams, 1b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Lever, ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tumosa, 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
2B—Tower, Kessinger. 3B—Webster. BB—Coro, Gethings (2), Tower (3), Cala, Kessinger, Bene, Lever, Frasca, Tumosa. SB—Webster, Coro, Gethings, Tower, Cala, Lever, Davis. HBP—Webster. SAC—Tumosa.
Dirt Dawgs 000 013 110 — 6 10 0
Bristol Blues 000 010 010 — 2 6 1
|DIRT DAWGS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Gegetskas, W
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Riley
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|BLUES
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Kovalewich
|4.1
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|Morrone, L
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Torres
|1.2
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Natoli
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wallace
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Records—Dirt Dawgs, 23-19. Blues, 21-18.
Mavericks 6, Bristol Blues 5
(7 innings)
Thursday, July 27
At Leary Field, Portsmouth, N.H.
|BLUES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|MAVERICKS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Roy, rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Palmer, 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Davis, cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bury, cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Guilmette, lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Goodrich, dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez, 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|DiFillipo, lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Frasca, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solomon, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan, 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maycock, dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Irvine, rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zbierski, c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Negron, ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Tumosa, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenault, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|3
|Totals
|25
|6
|8
|6
HR—Guilmette, Bury, Sullivan, Negron. BB—Guilmette, Gonzalez (2), Frasca, Williams, Maycock, Palmer. SB—Palmer, Negron. HBP—Negron.
Bristol Blues 000 002 3 — 5 7 0
Seacoast Mavericks 003 111 x — 6 8 2
|BLUES
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Grant, L
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Lord
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|MAVERICKS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Tobin, W
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Young
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Morris
|1.0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
Records—Blues, 21-19. Mavericks, 22-22.
Brockton Rox 8, Bristol Blues 6
(Game One, 7 innings)
Friday, July 28
At Campanelli Stadium, Brockton, Mass.
|BLUES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|ROX
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Greene, lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|DeJongh, cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Roy, cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Silva, rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Williams, 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Simon, 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez, 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Berry, 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Frasca, dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith, c
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Blaylock, ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Spears, dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Shanfeldt, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruth, ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pileski, rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|OHara, 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Goione, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pierce, lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Totals
|26
|6
|6
|4
|Totals
|29
|8
|11
|8
2B—Smith, Pierce. HR—Blaylock, DeJongh. BB—Greene, Williams (2), Gonzalez, Shanfeldt, Pileski, DeJongh (2), Berry, Spears. SB—Greene. HBP—Blaylock.
Bristol Blues 020 120 1 — 6 6 1
Brockton Rox 000 062 x — 8 11 0
|BLUES
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Hodgson, L
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Edmond
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|ROX
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Fogarty, W
|5.0
|6
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Henderson, S
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
Records—Blues, 22-19. Rox, 25-19.
Brockton Rox 8, Bristol Blues 3
(Game Two, 7 innings)
Friday, July 28
At Campanelli Stadium, Brockton, Mass.
|BLUES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|ROX
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Greene, lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cochrane, cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Roy, cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Silva, rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Williams, dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simon, dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fox, dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berry, 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Gonzalez, 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garland, c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blaylock, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ootton, 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grover, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rosen, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zbierski, c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Olson, 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Maycock, rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Peterson, lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Tumosa, 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|8
|10
|5
2B—Cochrane. HR—Roy, Berry. BB—Greene, Williams, Maycock, Simon, Berry (2), Olson. SB—Zbierski.
Bristol Blues 000 020 1 — 3 6 1
Brockton Rox 004 211 x — 8 10 0
|BLUES
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Haag, L
|6.0
|10
|8
|8
|4
|6
|ROX
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Griffin, W
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
Records—Blues, 22-20. Rox, 26-19.
Bristol Blues 5, Navigators 4
Saturday, July 29
At Muzzy Field, Bristol
|NAVIGATORS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BLUES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Mejia, lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Greene, lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Buscetto, ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Goione, 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Falkson, 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Guilmette, rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Furhmann, 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gonzalez, dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Cargin, 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Frasca, ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Linnane, c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Blaylock, 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leathersich, rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Williams, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bawiec, dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shanfeldt, c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Douglas, cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tumosa, cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4`
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
2B—Mejia, Falkson, guilmette, Williams. BB—Mejia, Buscetto, Falkson, Fuhrmann, Douglas, Guilmette, Gonzalez, Williams, Shanfeldt (2), Tumosa. SB—Frasca. HBP—Falkson, Bawiec.
- Shore Navigators 002 000 002 — 4 11 0
Bristol Blues 002 000 003 — 5 9 0
|NAVIGATORS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Imbriano
|5.0
|4
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Gallagher
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wallach, L
|0.2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|BLUES
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Genaro
|6.0
|10
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Torres
|2.0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Curtin, W
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Records—Navigators, 20-28. Blues, 23-20.
Pittsfield Suns 2, Bristol Blues 0
(7 innings)
Sunday, July 30
At Muzzy Field, Bristol
|SUNS
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BLUES
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Westerman, dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Greene, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White, lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis, cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith, rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Guilmette, dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arena, 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gonzalez, 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Parkos, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frasca, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maycock, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cavaliere, cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Shanfeldt, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Pileski, 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morrison, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goione, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|22
|0
|3
|0
2B—Arena. BB—Smith, Morrison, Pileski. HBP—Westerman, Hughes. SAC—Westerman.
Pittsfield Suns 001 000 1 — 2 3 0
Bristol Blues 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
|SUNS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Feeney, W
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wendt, S
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|BLUES
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|Fox, L
|5.0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Cruz
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
Records—Suns, 26-22. Blues, 23-21.