Western Twins win the junior league

The Southington West Twins defeated the Southington South Cardinals, 13-2, at Southington Recreational Park on Monday, June 12 to become the 2017 Southington Junior League champions. The Twins finished the season with an overall record of 15-1. Their roster included Devan Bade, Jon Breski, Jacob Brooks, Noah Crafts, Ethan Culotta, Mason Daley, Dante D’Amore, Cameron DeSteph, Josh Hamilton, Ryan Jameson, Matthew Mirisola, and Jack Pfanzelt. Their coaching staff included Chris Bade (manager), Tony D’Amore (assistant), Rob Douglas (assistant), and Jay Crafts (assistant).