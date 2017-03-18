Letter: Reader thankful for a good Samaritan

To the editor:

On the morning of March 1 I was on my way to church for ashes, when I got into my car and it started to rain. I had just gone up the street and turned on my wipers when they went flying off the bracket. I turned them off, got out of my car, and I didn’t know what to do.

Before I knew it, some gentleman stopped behind me and fixed them. He even waited for me to drive on, to see if everything was okay.

I was surprised to think someone was so kind. I didn’t ask him his name, but I thanked him several times.

Please send a little “Thank you” to a stranger who was so kind.

Elinor Brunoli, Plantsville