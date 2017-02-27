SFD is accepting applications for CERT training through March 17

The Southington Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is accepting applications for a CERT training class this spring. Classes will be held on eight consecutive Wednesdays, from April 5 through May 24, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Southington Fire Department (SFD) headquarters at 310 N. Main St.

Applications are available at www.southington.org. Click “forms and services” and search “about Southington.” Applications can also be picked up at the under the forms and services tab/about Southington) or they can be picked up at SFD headquarters. Forms must be submitted by March 17.

CERT is a program that educates residents about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their community. It trains residents in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue team organization, and disaster medical operations. This program helps to increase the ability of citizens to manage an extreme situation until first responders or other assistance arrives.

“CERT is a volunteer program that has been designed to help our community following an emergency or disaster,” said interim SFD chief Eric Heath. “A lot of manpower is needed when an emergency occurs. CERT members are instrumental in helping to assist first responders in their response efforts.”

Interested volunteers will receive core training in disaster preparedness and response, as well as hazards that may impact our community. CERT members will learn organizational, practical, and decision making skills, enabling them to offer immediate assistance to family members, neighborhoods, or workplaces.

All CERT members will receive the necessary supplies, equipment, and uniform upon course completion.