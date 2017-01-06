Show me the money: Updated website makes it easier to find local grants, scholarships

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF) just launched their redesigned and expanded website to better serve their clients. It will now be easier for local non-profit organizations to find information on how to apply for grants and for students to find information on how to apply for scholarships.

“Thanks to grants from Farmington Bank Community Foundation and Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation, the website has greatly enhanced usability,” a MSCF spokesman said in a press release.

Since 1995, the MSCF has supported Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington, and Wolcott. Today, they have over 200 named funds that benefit the communities, as well as scholarship and grant programs.

MSCF communications manager Samantha Rajotte said that the biggest change is the addition of an individual donation page for each different fund at the Foundation.

“The Foundation currently has 215 named funds and the story of each one is now displayed proudly and prominently,” said Rajotte.

The site has not changed so drastically that users can’t navigate it.

“We have added a search function and expanded donation section, so donors can learn all about the fund and cause they are supporting,” said Rajotte. “The site is now mobile-friendly, so users can find all the information they need no matter where they are.”

MSCF used a firm in Southington—RP Design Web Services—to redesign their platform. The new site also features a “Community Foundation 101” page to educate the public about community foundations and their unique role in the philanthropic world.

“We are very excited to share the new site with the public,” Rajotte said, “and have them learn more about their community foundation and how we are a comprehensive resource for philanthropy in the local communities.”