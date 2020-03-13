Wrestling: BE, BC grapplers reach medal rounds in state open

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

NEW HAVEN – In both boys and girls action at the CIAC State Wrestling Open championships, the program at Bristol Eastern had grapplers in the medal round over the course of Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29 from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Bristol Central made a good showing as well at the ultra-competitive event.

The Lancers ended up taking sixth place at the Open behind a 69 ½-point effort while the Rams ended up in 18th place with 40.

Once again, the program from Danbury took the State Open crown – scoring 193 points – while runner up Fairfield-Warde (146 points) was a distant second place.

Xavier (127 points) took third; Simsbury (99) earned fourth place; while Joel Barlow (88.5) nabbed fifth place in a very loaded field with several Class L squads performing well.

Eastern had three wrestlers in the medal round while Central had one.

In the newly minted Girls State Invitational event, the Lancers also had its outstanding female wrestler claim a state title.

For Eastern, Tommy Nichols was the runner-up at 138 pounds as he battled his way into the championship round against one of New England’s best grapplers in the form of Danbury’s Ryan Jack.

And Nicholas went the distance with Jack, never giving in, but ended up losing to the outstanding wrestler via a 13-5 decision.

For Central, standout Will Hamilton (106 pounds) did extremely well at the Open, grappling into the third place bout.

Hamilton ended up falling to New Milford’s Evan Lindner by a 10-0 major decision for a fourth place finish.

The Lancers also had two sixth place finishers as well.

Mason Lishness (120) battled Glastonbury’s Martial Sutton for six minutes but fell via a slim 1-0 decision; and Alex Marshall (152) dropped his fifth place match by major decision, losing to Weston’s Breon Phifer by a 12-4 final.

And in the first ever CIAC Girls State Invitational event, Ella Nichols dominated the competition at 145 pounds.

In the title match, Nichols grappled with Montville’s Aida Flores for just over a minute before scoring the fall in 1:02 to win the championship.

The 2020 CIAC Girls Invitational had 75 girls registered for the event and one of those was Nichols who continues to be nationally ranked in the top-10.

As of last week, Nichols was ranked No. 9 in the nation by USA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in her weight-class.

CIAC STATE WRESTLING OPEN

from the Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven – Friday, February 28 & Saturday, February 29

TEAM RESULTS (Top-10)

Danbury 193, 2. Fairfield Warde 146, 3. Xavier 127, 4. Simsbury 99, 5. Barlow 88.5, 6. Bristol Eastern 69.5, 7. Southington 61, 8. New Milford 60, 9. Killingly 55, 10, Suffield/Windsor Locks 53.5.

Individual Results

106 pounds

Championship: Josh Brault (Joel Barlow) dec. Michael Longo (Trumbull), 6-3;

Third Place: Evan Lindner (New Milford) major dec. William Hamilton (Bristol Central), 10-0.

120 pounds

Championship: Drew Currier (Hall) dec. Giuseppe Iamunno (North Haven), 5-0

Third: Dylan Levesque (East Hampton) dec. Carlos Dewinter (Greenwich), 8-4

Fifth: Martial Sutton (Glastonbury) dec. Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern), 1-0

138 pounds

Championship: Ryan Jack (Danbury) major dec. Tommy Nichols (Bristol Eastern), 13-5

152 pounds

Championship: Tyler Sung (New Canaan) dec. Cole Shaughnessy (Fairfield Warde), 6-0

Third: Kyle Matthews (Gilbert) dec. Alex Klein-Wassink (Joel Barlow), 10-3

Fifth: Breon Phifer (Weston) dec. Alex Marshall (Bristol Eastern), 12-4

Girls (Individual Places only)

145 pounds

Championship: Ella Nichols (Bristol Eastern) pinned Aida Flores (Montville), 1:02