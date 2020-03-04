Swimmers win CCC West

For the second time in three years, the Southington boys swimming team won the regular season title in the CCC West. They clinched that feat in dominating fashion as they finished off the regular season with an 88-68 win over division foe, NW Catholic.

The Blue Knights placed first in all 11 events, and had three double winners individually for the second time this season. Here is a recap to the final meet before the postseason begins:

Tyler Heidgerd was a double winner again for the Blue Knights as he took first in the 50 freestyle (23.45) and the 100 butterfly (57.05). Jackson Malsheske and Landon Colby also got in on the double winner action.

Malsheske placed first in the individual medley in 2:11.68, as well as the 100 free with a time of 53.78. Colby was a double winner in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.86 and the 500 free with a time of 5:23.89.

Derek Melanson’s streak of double winner meets was ended, but the senior still managed to win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.47.

Melanson and Heidgerd also contributed to several relay victories. The 200 medley relay team of Heidgerd, Melanson, Jon Cocchiola and Brian Egan took first in a time of 1:46.13. The 200 free relay team of Melanson, Heidgerd, Dan Perez, Kyle Buchanan and took first in a time of 1:38.59.

The 400 free relay team came in first as well, as Cocchiola, Perez, Buchanan and Egan won a time of 3:44.74. Egan also won individually, placing first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.56.

The Knights also celebrated their 13 seniors including Heidgerd, Melanson, Egan, Buchanan, Cocchiola, Perez, EJ Suski, Ryan Barretta, Kiara Hourigan, Ryan Klinzmann, Ben Smith, Ben Ragozzine, and Gianna Wadowski.

“Our senior class has been vital to the success of the program both in and out of the pool, which made it that much more memorable to capture the conference title on senior day,” head coach Evan Tuttle said.

The Knights competed in the CCC west championship meet on Wednesday (March 4), with the diving championships this past Tuesday (March 3). Tuttle said the regular season title is no easy task, and that any team in the division can still win the championship meet.

“Claiming the team conference title is an incredible accomplishment considering the talented division in which we compete,” Tuttle said. “I wouldn’t say that we are the team to beat going into the conference meet. Each team within the conference brings talented athletes to the table and as a result, each athlete from each team will be pushed to be their best, dropping times and raising scores on the diving board. I expect every event between diving Tuesday and swimming Wednesday to be highly competitive and for the Blue Knights to be at the heart of the competition for those event conference titles.”

Tuttle said it is also important to have as many swimmers as possible qualify for the Class LL championship meet. The quest for the Class LL title begins on Wednesday of next week (March 11) with the diving championships. The trials are on March 14 at East Hartford High School at 11:30 a.m. and the finals are March 17 at Wesleyan University in Middletown, beginning at 6 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Spencer Dreher, email him at Sports@SouthingtonObserver.com.