Indoor Track: Two New England titles and a new school record

The spring season may be just a few short weeks away, but the indoor track and field season is anything but over for six Blue Knights, who drew national attention with their performances in the New England Interscholastic Championships last Saturday.

Trinity Cardillo and Syndey Garrison took gold in their respective events while the girls 4x800m relay team placed in the top-10, and coach Connor Green said that three school records were broken.

Trinity Cardillo, who Green called the “shot put aficionado,” put the meet out of reach on her very first throw. The senior Class LL champion threw for distance of 44 feet, 3 inches, which Green said broke a nine-year old program record. That distance even beat Bloomfield’s Alliyah Boothe, who had just taken first in the state open over Cardillo a week prior. Her first place finish in New Englands placed her in the top-15 nationally.

The senior captain, Garrison, followed up her state open first place finish in the high jump this weekend with a gold medal in New Englands, just a year after finishing 13th. Green said her height of 5 feet, 7 inches is a new personal best and new school record. Her result catapulted her into the top-20 nationally.

The girls 4×800 relay team, which consists of Diane Pillsbury, Lauren Verrilli, Jackie Izzo, and Anny Moquete, had already qualified for the New Balance Nationals before the state open, but managed to outdo their performance just weeks prior.

The team came into the meet ranked 12th out of a field of 36 but placed seventh with a time of 9:36.72, which broke their own school record they just set on Feb. 17 at the Emerging Elite National Qualifiers.

Next for each athlete is the 2020 New Balance Nationals, which will take place at the New Balance Track and Field Center at The Armory in New York, N.Y. The meet begins with qualifiers on March 13 and runs through March 15. The Lady Knights will compete against athletes from over 40 states, plus several Canadian provinces.

