Football: Knights lift 6.33 tons, win title

Just a year after breaking a record for pounds lifted with 13,130, the Southington football team won their second straight Nutmeg High School Football Weight Lifting Competition.

This time around, Southington lifted a total of 12,660, out-lifting second place, Cheshire, by over 400 pounds. They lifted the most weight in four out of the five weight classes.

Five Blue Knights placed in the top-three in at least one event in their respective weight classes. In the 160 and under weight class, Weston Brick was the second-best finisher after lifting 375 in the squat and 245 in the power clean, both third best scores in the class. Dylan Rodriguez finished tied with his teammate, Brick, in the power clean, also lifting 245.

In the 181 to 200 weight class, Shane LaPorte placed third in the power clean after lifting 280. Ryan Andrews placed second in the power clean in the over 220 weight class, lifting 265.

Related