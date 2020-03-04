Boys Basketball falls early at CCC tournament

Head coach John Cessario has emphasized the importance of protecting the basketball during Southington’s losing stretch this season. While they were matched up with a very athletic Manchester team in the opening round of the Central Connecticut Conference tournament, turnovers were once again what led to the Blue Knight’s demise.

Southington committed turnovers on six of their final eight possessions, and Manchester’s 12-3 run late in the fourth quarter locked up the win. The Red Hawks’ run began after a Jake Napoli layup slimmed Manchester’s lead to 46-40 with 4:50 remaining.

The Knights were chasing six at halftime and began the second half with three straight turnovers. Dylan Olson made back-to-back baskets at the end of the third to bring the deficit within eight, but a Dahsan King three-pointer before the end of the third brought Manchester’s lead to 44-33 to start the fourth quarter.

After Zach Zambrzuski drew a charge with seven minutes left, Napoli scored an and-one layup on the other end to make it 46-38. Napoli then scored moments later to bring it within six, but that is as far as the Knights got.

Southington kept it close throughout the first half. Manchester started the game on a 9-2 run, but two triples by Napoli got the Knight’s offense going. Aeden Derrick tied the game at 21-21 in the second quarter, but back-to-back turnovers led to two easy baskets for the Red Hawks.

“When you have 29 turnovers in a game, that is not in the formula for winning,” Cessario said. “We tried making adjustments and went with a smaller lineup, but then rebounding the ball became an issue. We can’t afford to keep giving a good team like Manchester chances.”

Southington also struggled shooting the basketball. One of their two leading scorers, Jared Kelly, could not find the hoop easily as he shot 1-of-10 from the field for four points. The team as a whole shot 41% from the field, including 23.5% from three-point range.

“On top of the turnovers, we could not make our shots either,” Cessario said. “Postseason basketball is tough but we even had some shots from point-blank range that we could not get to go in.”

Napoli had a double-double as he racked up 15 points and 12 rebounds. Olson also had 15 points while grabbing sox boards of his own. Zembrzuski and Derrick combined for 13 rebounds. Southington lost the turnover battle, 29-12.

Southington now prepares for the Division II state tournament, which begins on Monday (March 10). Southington is right in the middle of the bracket as the No. 17 seed, and they will travel to No. 16 Pomperaug for a 6:30 p.m. start. A first round win would set them up with the No. 1 seed, Prince Tech, who will receive a first-round bye.

Cessario said he still has confidence his team can beat anybody as long as they play their game.

“I still carry the belief that this team can create some goodness,” Cessario said. “It has been such a topsy-turvy season, but we have won some of those close games. I don’t know how many times I have mentioned to our team that winning games is not just about putting the ball in the basket. It is about making a team play our way. We need to dictate score and time.”

