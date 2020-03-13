Obituary: Ryan L. Knapp, 42

Ryan L. Knapp, 42, of Southington, much loved father, son, husband, brother and loyal friend, left us all too soon on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Born on January 3, 1978 in White Plains, NY, he was the oldest son of David and Jacqueline Knapp and the big brother to Bret Knapp. Ryan grew up in Yorktown Heights, NY and graduated from Lakeland High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Pace University. Living his life with a full throttle frame of mind, Ryan began his career with Cintas, where he met his future wife, Lauren Dziedzic, and quickly became one of their top sales reps. His success earned him his first promotion into a leadership role which brought him to Toronto where he represented the company in Canada for two years, taking great pride in rebuilding the GTA, and meeting many dear friends and associates. Upon his return to Connecticut, Ryan continued his passion for leadership and eventually accepted a position at Paychex where he oversaw the territories of New Jersey and Connecticut. A genuine mentor known for his “winners find a way to win” philosophy, Ryan hired, trained and motivated successful teams of employees. Devoted to their accomplishments, he truly believed in each of them and had a mutual admiration and respect. He leaves so many behind with an everlasting positive impact.

On May 19, 2017, the best day of his life, Ryan was blessed with his daughter, Stella Rose Knapp. As a father, which was by far his proudest role, he was adoring, fun-loving, and relished in every precious moment shared with her. He knew the importance of constant growth and expanding his knowledge to share with others, and was already instilling in her those same values.

A connoisseur of bourbon, cigars, food and wine, he was the constant conversation starter, filling each room with his wittiness, recollections of Seinfeld and the Sopranos and discussions of music and movies. Already missed beyond measure, Ryan leaves a legacy of optimism, hard work, loyalty and abundant love.

He is survived by his loving parents, David and Jacqueline Knapp, his wife, Lauren and his pride and joy, Stella Rose; of Southington, his loyal brother, Bret Knapp and Ashley Fahey; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Anita Dziedzic; brothers-in-law, William (Heather) Dziedzic, Robert S. Dziedzic and Michael (Jillian) Dziedzic, all of Southington; and was a much loved Uncle Ryan to Will Dziedzic. He also leaves his best friend, Michael Ragone (Tanya) and their son, Chase, and aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends and business associates, most especially his Paychex peers. He was predeceased by his aunt, Doreen Feldman.

Advertisement

Ryan may be remembered with contributions to the Stella Knapp Education Fund, c/o Liberty Bank, 60 N. Main St, Southington, CT 06489.

Ryan’s family and close friends celebrated his life with private funeral services. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.