Obituary: Ruth H. (Hinkel) Barnes, 92

Ruth H. (Hinkel) Barnes, 92, of Bristol, widow of Delbert Barnes, died on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Livewell in Southington. Ruth was born in New Britain on October 1, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Amanda (Yeski) Hinkel. She was raised in New Britain and was a graduate of Grace Memorial Nursing School in New Haven. Her proudest achievement in life was her nursing career which she loved dearly. A longtime Bristol resident, she was a registered nurse at Bristol Hospital for over 40 years before retiring. She enjoyed staying active and was a very involved member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, New Britain. She loved to feed the birds and squirrels and would watch them at the feeders in her back yard and she was an avid UConn Huskies fan of both the men and women’s basketball teams. She also enjoyed getting together or going out to eat with her church and nursing friends and family. Ruth is survived by her sister: Shirley King of Hamden; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Sylvia Tomlinson. She was predeceased by siblings: Emily Hinkel, Aurelia Litke, George Hinkel, Arthur Hinkel, Amanda Ziembko, and Lillian Turse. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (March 16, 2020) between 10 and 11 AM. Funeral services will be held on Monday (March 16, 2020) at 11:30 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 295-305 Arch St., New Britain. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 295-305 Arch St., New Britain, CT 06051. Please visit Ruth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

