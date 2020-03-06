Obituary: Robert D. Gentle Sr., 66

Robert D. Gentle Sr., 66, of Bristol, husband of Doreen (Curtin) Gentle passed away at his home on March 1, 2020. Born on July 22, 1953 in Stamford, CT, he was a son of the late Raymond Sr. and June (Smith) Gentle. Robert had worked for several years as a security guard for Security Forces and retired in the early nineties. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, serving in the US Army 1971 – 1977. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2 here in Bristol. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans James McNamee #5, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #15007 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #0120. Robert is and will always be his family’s hero. Besides his wife Doreen, Robert is survived by two sons: Robert Gentle, Jr. of Bristol, CT, and Christopher Gentle of Windsor, CT and a stepson James and Karina McDonald of Hartford, CT; two daughters: Cherish Gentle and son-in-law Juan Jimenez of Bristol, CT, and Denise Gentle of Hartford, CT; three brothers: Raymond Gentle, Jr. of Claremont, NH, Wayne Gentle of Phoenix, AZ, and Jonathan Gentle of Norristown, PA; two sisters: Marilyn Hazel of Caruthersville, MO and Brenda Cottrell of Derby, CT; eight grandchildren: Passion, Angel, Faith, Jensen, Monique, Caroline, Jacob, and Kelsey and several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his brother Steven Gentle. A burial with full military honors will be held Thursday, March 5, at 1pm at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, CT. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the burial fund and expenses: https://gf.me/u/xpk8a7

