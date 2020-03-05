Obituary: Noreen (DeBarba) Fragola, 77

Noreen (DeBarba) Fragola, 77, of Southington, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at HCC@ New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Fragola Sr.

She was born Nov. 12, 1942 in Waterbury the daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Nora (Carney) DeBarba. Noreen was an LPN and had worked at Bradley Memorial Hospital from the 1960’s to 1979 and retired from Dr. Peterson’s Pediatricians office. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church, a member of the Ladies Guild of the church, the New Day Program, she was a Eucharistic Minister and was a Dominican Associate. Noreen went to Camp Conroy in Ashford, CT every summer. She loved knitting, crocheting, gardening, cards, baking and made rosary beads to donate.

She is survived by her son, Richard A. Fragola Jr. of Bristol, 2 brothers, Albert DeBarba Jr. and wife Joan, Daniel DeBarba and wife Joyce, a sister Margaret Way and husband Peter all of Wolcott and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Assoc. 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

Advertisement