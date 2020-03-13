Obituary: Margaret (Bourke) Michaud, 84

Margaret (Bourke) Michaud, 84, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, March, 11, 2020 at the Southington Care Center. She was the beloved wife of Roland P. Michaud.

Born December 26, 1935 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Roache) Bourke.

Margaret was employed by the Cheshire Board of education until her retirement. She was an avid bingo player and loved to watch talk shows and movies.

In addition to her husband she leaves her two sons, Richard Michaud and wife Erica of Madison and Gregory Michaud and wife Jodi of Stow, MA; four grandsons, Miles, Richard Jr., William and Jack; a brother, Thomas Bourke; two sisters, Jane Byrne and husband Tom of Norwood, NJ and Ann Rossburg and husband Charles of St. Petersburg, FL along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Marion Bourke and Patricia Howe.

Funeral services for Margaret will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com

