Obituary: Leonard J. Markure, 103

Leonard J. Markure, 103, of Bristol, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Adren Courts of Avon. He was the husband of the late Mary (Kloczko) Markure.

He was born in Presque Isle, Maine on March 6, 1917 the son of the late Saul and Mary Ellen (Turner) Markure.

He worked for Marlin Rockwell TRW.

He is survived by 3 sons, Ronald and his wife Linda, Donald and his wife Joan and Michael and his wife Maureen. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Arden Courts of Avon for the kind and loving care they provided for Leonard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, from 9:30 until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. Www.Dunnfh.com

