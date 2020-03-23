Obituary: Joyce (Winchell) Raspanti, 91

Joyce (Winchell) Raspanti, 91, beloved wife of the late James M. Raspanti, of Bristol, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Joyce was born on June 18, 1928 in Bristol to the late Carl S. and Helen (Reese) Winchell.

Joyce was a child of the Great Depression. While it was a very difficult time in history, she often remarked that it was a time when people came together and helped each other for the common good. Her memories of her childhood were overwhelmingly positive. In her later years, she took great comfort in reminiscing about her early years, especially visiting her extended family on “the farm”, as she referred to it. Joyce’s family was everything to her. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and was the happiest when engaged in a family get-together. On an absolutely spectacular day in June 2018, she celebrated her 90th birthday with many friends, her immediate family, and her dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister-in-law. It was a special day that her loved ones will treasure always. The love of her life was her husband, James (or “Jack” as he was known by many), who left this world twenty-two years ago. She recently said that she missed him tremendously, every day of her life. As Joyce’s loved ones left on this earth to mourn her loss, we take comfort in the fact that she is now in a place of no pain or sorrow, with her beloved husband, Jack.

Joyce was employed for thirty-three years in the nursing profession as a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring from The Hospital for Special Care, Physical Therapy Department. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church Bristol, and was deeply religious in her own quiet and private way. She held a special place in her heart for veterans and was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary Post 2, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, The Chosin Few Auxiliary, and the Korean War National Museum and Library. She was also a member of the Bristol Historical Society.

Joyce is survived by her two daughters: Martha Nunes and her husband Luis of Unionville, Joanne Raspanti and her partner George Silveira of Thomaston; her son: James Raspanti and his wife Tami of Bristol her sister-in-law: Mary Ann Winchell; her six grandchildren: Bianca Nunes and her fiancé Noah Sullivan, Alex Nunes and his wife Stacey Jackson, Steven Nunes and his wife Julie, Andréa Nunes, Matthew Raspanti and his wife Jodi, Erika Raspanti and her fiancé Sherwood Jonathas; her four great grandchildren: Julian, Harrison, Olivia, William; her nieces, nephews; and her cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce is predeceased by her two brothers: Harold and Harvey Winchell, and an infant brother, Earl; her sister-in-law Dorothy Winchell; and her close friend Clarence Hultman.

Due to current health and safety restrictions, the funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT, 06010.

