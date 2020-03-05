Obituary: Joyce (Delano) Josefiak, 77

Joyce (Delano) Josefiak, 77, of Bristol, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on Friday, February 28. Born April 7, 1942, she grew up in Bristol and married Lucian W. Josefiak from New Britain in 1964. They enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his death in 1997. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Mary Delano, also from Bristol. Joyce leaves behind her beloved children, daughter Eileen Fannon and husband Mark Woodward of Waterbury, and son Lucian “Lou” Josefiak and wife Melissa (Sirick) of Westbrook, and granddaughter Tristine (DiBenedetto) and husband A1C Alexander Brunning of Little Rock, Arkansas, and granddaughter Cora Josefiak. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary in Bristol, and the Bristol Senior Center. She retired from Reiner, Reiner & Bendett in Farmington after 16 years and volunteered at Bristol Hospital. She enjoyed vacationing at the Maine and Rhode Island shores, was an avid reader and enjoyed public television.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 8:30AM until 9:30 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville then to St. Stanislaus Church, West St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Advocates for Bristol Seniors at 240 Stafford Ave. Bristol, CT.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Joyce’s memorial page at www.obrien-funeralhome.com

Related