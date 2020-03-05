Obituary: Joseph Paul Theriault, 82

Joseph Paul Theriault, 82, of Bristol, passed away at St Francis Hospital on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in Fort Kent ME on July 4, 1937 to the late Paul & Demerise Theriault. He graduated from Fort Kent High School and joined the US Air Force. After serving his country he relocated to Connecticut and found the love of his life and married Dorothy. Joseph was devoted husband and father that supported and loved unconditionally. His need to give of himself to others was evident thru his life. After 38 years of employment at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft he retired to give more of himself to his grandchildren. He became a Eucharist Minister in1986 and was currently still serving St Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. For ten years he cared for his wife at home and spent his days with her at Countryside Manor. During his daily visits he began to volunteer there and continued volunteering at Countryside up to his passing. Joseph now joins his wife Dorothy for everlasting eternity. He leaves behind his four children: Arlene (David) Middleton, Paul Theriault, Judy Collins, Jenny Theriault; eight grandchildren: Jessica & Tyler Middleton, Joseph, Andrew, & Melissa Collins, Elizabeth Theriault, Megan Morin, Morgan O’Keefe; and nine great-grandchildren: Ayden, Adrienne, Gloriana, Travis, Jaxon, Hudson, Isiah. He was predeceased by his siblings: Raymond, Alfred, Robert, Odile, Priscilla, Cecelia. Our family wishes to thank Countryside Manor for making our Dad a part of their family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Joseph’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Related