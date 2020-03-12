Obituary: Joseph G. Faucher, 71

Torrington- Joseph G. Faucher, 71, formerly of Bristol, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, after a brief illness.

Joseph was born in Bristol on July 12, 1948, son of the late Lawrence and Doris (Boutot) Faucher. He and his late brother, David, were part of the original BARC in Bristol. They were God’s special children. He worked at Big Y for many years and was employed at the Ruwet Sibley NAPA store in Torrington for the last 12 years. Joseph was known for his compassion and thoughtfulness of everyone. He made a multitude of friends in Torrington, many who became his extended family. He was known as the Mayor of CSI, the agency who oversaw his care. Joseph was truly a man of God and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Joseph’s family would like to extend their appreciation to everyone at CSI for their loving care for him.

Survivors include his sister, Rita Faucher Anderson of Bristol; two nieces, Robin Roland and her husband Bill of Charlton, MA and Danah Wunsch of Terryville; two great-nieces, Sydney Roland and Casie Wunsch; and a great-nephew, Zachary Roland. Joseph was predeceased by a brother, David Faucher; a brother-in-law, Peter Anderson; and a nephew, Jeffrey Wunsch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at St. Peter Church, 107 E. Main St., Torrington. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Systems, Inc. (CSI), 295 Alvord Park Rd., Torrington, CT 06790.

To offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com.