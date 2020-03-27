Obituary: Geraldine B. Eddy, 93

Geraldine B. Eddy, 93, of Avon, died at River Ridge of Avon on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born in Pulaski, New York on February 1, 1927, the youngest of four daughters of the late George Washington Eddy and Florence E. Burr. Geraldine graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1943. She attended college majoring in mathematics. She enjoyed a 45-year business career working for Phoenix Mutual Insurance Co. and The Hartford Insurance Group, retiring in 1988. She lived in Farmington, CT for 23 years before moving to Unionville in 1985. She later moved to Farmington Woods in Avon, where she resided until September 2018. She was a woman of many interests, including numismatics, and she enjoyed collecting netsukes and Japanese dolls. Her eyes would light up with joy when she showed visitors her collections and she generously shared her knowledge of, and passion for, collecting. Geraldine was an artist and wonderfully talented sculptor in several media. Gerry loved libraries and the literary treasures they held. She was an avid reader, and particularly enjoyed Scientific American and The Week. Her incredible vocabulary was a testament to her love of learning and reading. Geraldine was predeceased by her three sisters: Marjorie Wagner, Evelyn Gruby and Rita Marie Shilling. She leaves the following nieces, nephews and friends: JoAnne S. Kirschner, Jacqueline D. Post, Janet Gruby, William Gruby, Lois G. Fawcett, Joseph Leblanc, Laura Leblanc, Frances Leblanc Wallace, Mark Leblanc, Wayne Leblanc, Elaine L. Rahiminejad, Katherine Stewart, Mary Lorraine Douglass, Virginia Mountjoy, Lucie Douglass, and Sheila S. Moses. We wish to thank Gerry’s main caregiver and dear friend Elsa Gagnon for her excellent, compassionate care over the last eighteen months. We also greatly appreciate the care and support Gerry received at River Ridge of Avon and from the Farmington Valley Visiting Nurses Association. At Gerry’s request, there will be no funeral services. In memory of Geraldine, please consider a donation to the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, 25 Darling Drive, Avon, CT 06001 or the Tunxis Hose Company No. 1, 11 School Street, Unionville, CT 06085. Gerry was loved and will be missed. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Gerry’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

