Obituary: Elaine (Salisbury) Majewski, 82

Elaine (Salisbury) Majewski, 82, of Bristol, widow of Frederick T. Majewski, Sr., died on Monday (March 2, 2020) after having been in the care of Bristol Hospital Home Care/Hospice and Ingraham Manor for the past 9 months. Elaine was born in Waterbury on July 11, 1937 and was the only child of the late William and Harriet Salisbury. Raised in Middlebury, she graduated from Wilby High School before attending Waterbury Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated from nursing school in 1958, married Fred, and moved to Bristol. She raised her family and worked as a registered nurse for both Waterbury Hospital and Associated Springs. In 1997, she retired from nursing and moved with her husband to Canaan NH. She kept busy as a member (and/or officer) of the local Lions and Eagles clubs, as well as Bird and Garden and Book Clubs, Elaine and Fred celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends in September of 2008. Elaine had a passion for entertaining, cooking and quilting. Her final quilt, while she struggled with early dementia, was a gift to the Jack Byrne Palliative Care and Hospice Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Elaine leaves her three children: Frederick Majewski, Jr. of Bethlehem, PA, Jeffrey Majewski and wife, Carol of Plainfield, NH, and Sue-Ellen Repeta and husband, Stephen of Bristol; and her three grandchildren: Fallon, Haydon, and Aengus Repeta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (March 6, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Home Care/Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Elaine’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

