Obituary: Edward Thaddeus Mikulak, 84

Edward Thaddeus Mikulak, 84, formerly of Plainville Connecticut, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Melbourne, FL.

Born in New Britain on January 1, 1936, Ed was one of ten children to the late Stanley and Alexandra (Gondek) Mikulak. He was raised in Plainville and married his high school sweetheart Carol Jean Ciccio. Ed and Carol shared years of life adventures, bringing into this world a loving family of five children. He was employed by TRW Marlin Rockwell in Plainville until retirement.

Ed and Carol fulfilled their dream of retiring to Florida, enjoying the warm climate and visits from their family. But Ed had to still keep busy, and he loved working as a landscaper at a couple of different golf and country clubs for several years.

Ed was warm, loving and fun-loving, and a religious man holding true to his Roman Catholic faith. He was proud of his heritage and was a lifelong member of the Polish National Alliance, and Polish-American clubs in Connecticut and Florida.

He leaves his five children, Edward Mikulak Jr and Lynn Castagliola of Plainville, Susan Pender and David Pender of Plainville, Michael Mikulak of CA, John and Amanda of TX, and Lynne Mikulak of PA, daughter-in-law Diana Mikulak, grandsons David Pender, Brandon Pender and Carter and sister Joan Osak. Also several nieces and nephews, godchildren, extended family, special family friend Robin Grossman and close friends Jill and Fred Farmer in Barefoot Bay, FL.

Edward was predeceased by his wife Carol. Also he was predeceased by his brothers Stanley, Thaddeus, Casmier, Frank, Alexander and Joseph Anthony and Florence and his sisters Lucy Janowski and Irene Squires.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 am from New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain followed by the funeral liturgy at 11:00 at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 S Canal St, Plainville. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 175 South End Rd, Southington. Family and friends may gather on Thursday prior to mass from 8:30 to 10:30 at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home. Directions: I-84 take a right at the exit 37, funeral home is 1 1 /2 miles on your right. To share a memory with the family please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com

Ed was a member of St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Barefoot Bay FL; a memorial mass will be scheduled in the coming weeks in his honor.