Obituary: Duane N. Cyr, 75

Duane N. Cyr, 75, beloved husband of Rejeanne (LaBrie) Cyr, of Farmington, went to be with his Lord on Monday (March 16, 2020) at Atria of Farmington. Duane was born on June 28, 1944 in Eagle Lake, ME to Normand and Theresa (Ouellette) Cyr. He was married to Rejeanne LaBrie on June 11, 1966. Duane received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maine at Orono in 1966. He worked for the Norden Division of United Technologies from 1966 until 1973 when he started dental school at the University of Connecticut Health Center. Duane graduated in 1977 with his degree in dental medicine and then completed his residency in orthodontics. In 1979 he opened his private practice in Bristol from which he proudly served the dental needs of the community and perfected thousands of beautiful smiles along the way.

Duane had a deep love for family and always prioritized family first in his life, whether caring for his aging parents in their later years, attending the many sporting events and other performances and life events of his grandchildren, or welcoming family into his home on so many occasions always keeping the backyard pool open and inviting for a fun family gathering. He relished time spent with family whether at home or on beach, lake and ski vacations. Duane also had a natural athleticism, which allowed him to thoroughly enjoy skiing, ice skating, tennis and golf with his friends and family.

In addition to his wife, Rejeanne, of 54 years, Duane is survived by a son: Keith Cyr and his wife Nicole of Bristol; a daughter: Karen and her husband Michael Krotine of Alexandria, VA; a sister: Cynthia Galante of Belchertown, MA; four grandchildren: Amy and Madeleine Krotine and Maura and Connor Cyr; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to current health and safety restrictions, the funeral services will be by invitation only at St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit Duane’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

