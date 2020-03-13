Obituary: David J. Thormahlen, 90

David J. Thormahlen, 90, of Bristol, husband of the late Angela (Culotta) Manizza, died on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. David was born in Mattoon, Wisconsin on September 2, 1929 and was a son of the late Reverend Theodore H. and Selma (Behrens) Thormahlen.

He was raised in Addison, Illinois and graduated high school in Staten Island, New York. He was a longtime resident of New London before moving to Bristol in 2018. He retired after forty years working at Electric Boat. He enjoyed volunteering with Seniors Helping Seniors after retirement.

David is survived by his five children: David T. and his wife Tammy of Bristol, Scott A. and his wife Brenda of Norwich, Kevin and his wife Kelly of Florida, Susan Nyoka of Maine, Cathy Haigh of Maine; his two sisters: Rhoda Browne of New York, Judith Lynn Dojan of South Carolina; his thirteen grandchildren; his four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, David is predeceased by his sister: Lois “Pat” Erling.

Funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at 1PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in New London. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Saturday between 12 PM and 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals for Neighbors, 27 Judd Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

Please visit David’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com