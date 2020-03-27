Obituary: Cesar U. Culling, 82

Cesar U. Culling, 82, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. The husband of Cecelia (Rosario) Culling of Plainville, they shared 46 years of marriage.

Born in the Philippines on March 23, 1937, he was one of nine children to the late Aurelio and Toribia (Utanes) Culling. Cesar attended schools in his hometown, and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture and Master’s Degree in Philosophy from the University of the Philippines. He worked for the Government of the Philippines in various capacities, before settling in the United States in 1996, where he and Celia raised their three sons. He was familiar and friendly face in the parking garage of Constitution Plaza until his retirement. Always a man of deep intellect, he would challenge anyone in his presence to a game of chess, and enjoyed spending quiet times at home surrounded by his family.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his sons, Julius and his wife, Gemma, Jayar and his wife, Rachael, and Cesar Culling, Jr.; his grandsons, Ethan and Ryland; his siblings, Asuncion Culling, Juanita Battung (Esteban), Lourdes Rodulfo, Aurelio Culling (Socorro), Norma Mitchell (Donald), Mila Nanez (Enrique), Virginia Culling, Erlinda Pangilinan (Danilo); and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, with committal services at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

Related