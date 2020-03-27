Obituary: Bernice E. Travia, 96

Bernice E. Travia, 96, of Bristol, passed away on March 17, 2020 at The Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. She was born in Malden, MA to the late Willis and Marion (Hathaway) Macomber.

Bernice worked for MASS Electric for many years, loved flowers, especially red poinsettias and enjoyed Winnie the Pooh.

She is survived by her children Gary Sweezey of Southington, Paul Sweezey of New Britain and Carole Gisiger of Morris.

She is predeceased by her daughter Dana Sweezey and her brothers Irvin and Willis Macomber and her sister Myrle Gustafson.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

